Nürnberg (ots) - So schmeckt das Weihnachtsessen gleich doppelt: Mit den Preissenkungen pünktlich zum Fest können sich Kundinnen und Kunden bei NORMA bis zu 17 Prozent auf Gänsebrust, -keule oder am Stück sparen. Damit für jede und jeden das richtige dabei ist, werden Produkte von 750 Gramm bis 5 Kilogramm reduziert.

Die größte Ersparnis gibt es auf die Bio Hafermastgans mit 4.800 Gramm - hier bezahlen Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher knappe 10 Euro weniger.

Die aktuellen Preissenkungen bei NORMA im Überblick (regionale Preissenkungen je nach Verfügbarkeit):

Gänsekeule 950 g Bislang: 15,19 EUR Jetzt: 13,77 EUR

ANIMPOL Bio Hafermastgans HKL A 4,2 kg Bislang: 50,36 EUR Jetzt: 41,96 EUR

ANIMPOL Bio Hafermastgans HKL A 4,4 kg Bislang: 52,76 EUR Jetzt: 43,96 EUR

ANIMPOL Bio Hafermastgans HKL A 4,6 kg Bislang: 55,15 EUR Jetzt: 45,95 EUR

ANIMPOL Bio Hafermastgans HKL A 4,8 kg Bislang: 57,55 EUR Jetzt: 47,95 EUR

ANIMPOL Bio Hafermastgans HKL A 5 kg Bislang: 59,50 EUR Jetzt: 49,95 EUR

ANIMPOL Bio Hafermastgans HKL A 4 kg Bislang: 47,96 EUR Jetzt: 39,96 EUR

Junge Hafermastgans 3,8 kg Bislang: 30,36 EUR Jetzt: 26,56 EUR

Junge Hafermastgans 4 kg Bislang: 31,96 EUR Jetzt: 27,96 EUR

Über NORMA: Der expansive Discounter NORMA mit Hauptsitz in Nürnberg ist in Deutschland, Österreich, Frankreich und Tschechien mit bereits mehr als 1.450 Filialen am Markt.

