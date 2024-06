To mark its 100th anniversary, Koelnmesse is opening its new event and congress location Confex with space for 6,200 guests, directly at Cologne Messe/Deutz ICE railway station. State-of-the-art venue in the heart of Europe with perfect transport links raises the bar for congresses, trade fairs and corporate events. Konrad Adenauer founded Koelnmesse in 1924 to drive the economy of the West and as a European peace project. Among the 2,000 guests attending the anniversary celebrations are Minister President Henrik Wüst and numerous other public figures. © news aktuell GmbH