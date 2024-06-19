Munich. CPX is rebranded as PanelClaw Europe, creating a true, global supplier of rooftop racking products and services focused on commercial and industrial PV projects.

Enstall, a leading provider of solar panel mounting systems, is excited to announce the re-branding of CPX to PanelClaw. This change aligns the established PanelClaw US team with a highly capable European team. The two organizations will now share experience, products, digital solutions and an innovation road map with a focus on supporting C&I rooftop customers in the US, Europe and eventually, worldwide.

"With the urgency to expedite the adoption of sustainable solar solutions, this step marks a significant milestone in our journey," says Stijn Vos, CEO of Enstall. "By consolidating over 15 years of experience, our expertise and resources, we aim to deliver better solutions to all stakeholders in the rapidly growing Global C&I PV space."

PanelClaw's success and reputation in the US market stems from its deep understanding of and experience navigating the complexities of individual projects and large portfolios in the C&I rooftop sector. Over the past year, CPX started building a similar skillset in the EU market. Together, the expanded team is extremely well positioned to meet the varied demands of insurers, investors, technical consultancy firms, building owners, solar developers, EPC companies and installers.

"A global presence combined with local knowledge aligns our business with major property developers and international real estate entities, who are increasingly embracing solar energy solutions" says PanelClaw US CEO, Costa Nicolaou. "We are excited to extend the PanelClaw brand to Europe and to collaborate with our customers in North America and Europe to deliver on the partnership promise, the reliability track record, and world-class service."

This change exemplifies Enstall's commitment to innovation and sustainability, driving forward the global transition to sustainable solar energy for future generations. By harnessing the synergies between PanelClaw and CPX, Enstall aims to lead the charge in globally servicing the solar industry. For more information about Enstall and PanelClaw, please visit enstall.com and panelclaw.com.

About Enstall:

Enstall is a leading player in the solar industry, dedicated to driving the transition to sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Enstall delivers cutting-edge PV projects and services to customers worldwide.

About PanelClaw

PanelClaw is the most experienced C&I racking provider in the Americas and Europe. With over 15 years of experience and gigawatts of successfully deployed projects across multiple continents, PanelClaw's reputation for service and reliability is unmatched. The company is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. US CEO Costa Nicolaou and EU Managing Director Peter Deege and their teams stand ready to partner with you on your next C&I rooftop project.

Media Contacts: · Thijs Smudde / Marketing Communication Manager / + 31 621 613 788 / t.smudde@cpx.eu · John de Papp / Senior Vice President, Product Management & Marketing / 603-320-1964 / john.depapp@panelclaw.com

