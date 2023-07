Mick Schumacher im McLaren für Testfahrten

Mick's with us today! 👌@SchumacherMick, who is our reserve F1 driver, is testing our 2021 MCL35M with the team in Portimão. 🇵🇹



Joining Mick are some of our mechanic and engineering apprentices and interns, gaining valuable experience working in a trackside environment. 💪🔧 pic.twitter.com/40SMUziUdm