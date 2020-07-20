Großbritannien stoppt Auslieferungsabkommen mit Hongkong

Mo, 20.07.2020, 17.57 Uhr

Als Reaktion auf das umstrittene chinesische Sicherheitsgesetz in Hongkong hat Großbritannien das Auslieferungsabkommen mit der Sonderverwaltungszone "sofort und auf unbestimmte Zeit" ausgesetzt. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected move in parliament, and also said London would extend its arms embargo on "potentially lethal weapons" to the financial hub. It has been a tumultuous year in the former British colony - with huge pro-democracy protests, the imposition of a controversial national security law by Beijing, and profound disagreement between China and the West over the fate of the city and its people.