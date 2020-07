Model posiert mit Dehnungsstreifen in Bikini für "Sports Illustrated"

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been wanting to post this for so long and share with you my journey into motherhood raw & unfiltered. Just a reminder about how photos are deceiving, angles are everything & we are all human and in that we all have our flaws! These are shot 4 months after my baby & 7 months later my skin is still all stretched out! This is a reminder of how fucking awesome our bodies are & our journey into our new bodies is all about Self love & confidence is key! For me it has been a ride from loosing all my weight to figuring out ways to “bounce” back & in all of it I am proud of my new shape, new skin & new body! There is no such thing as perfection & beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We are all human and take time to heal, give yourself that time & cherish what’s in front of you & what matters most. Sending you all love & healthy vibes 👶🏻💕